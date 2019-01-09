Watch TJ Dillashaw Finish Cody Garbrandt a Second Time (UFC Free Fight)

Courtesy of UFC)

The UFC’s inaugural event on ESPN+ on January 19 is headlined by a historic match-up as bantamweight champion TJ Dillashaw goes down a weight class to challenge flyweight champion and former Olympic gold medalist Henry Cejudo for his belt.

Dillashaw defeated Cody Garbrandt to win the belt and the defeated him a second time in an immediate rematch. Before Dillashaw squares off with Cejudo, take a look back at his title defense against Garbrandt at UFC 227 last August.

Tune in to MMAWeekly.com on Saturday, Jan. 19, for full UFC Fight Night: Cejudo vs. Dillashaw Live Results and Fight Stats. The first bout is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. PT with Cejudo vs. Dillashaw finishing out the night.