HOT OFF THE WIRE
Colby Covington

featuredColby Covington Warns Fighters to Pay Attention to His Situation Because They Could Be Next

featuredRose Namajunas Returns to Face Jessica Andrade at UFC 237 in Brazil

Khabib Nurmagomedov vs Conor McGregor - UFC 229 NY Press Conference

featured2018 MMA Event of the Year: UFC 229 Khabib vs. McGregor

featuredJon Jones vs. Anthony Smith Expected to Headline UFC 235 in March

Watch TJ Dillashaw Finish Cody Garbrandt a Second Time (UFC Free Fight)

January 8, 2019
NoNo Comments

Courtesy of UFC)

The UFC’s inaugural event on ESPN+ on January 19 is headlined by a historic match-up as bantamweight champion TJ Dillashaw goes down a weight class to challenge flyweight champion and former Olympic gold medalist Henry Cejudo for his belt.

Dillashaw defeated Cody Garbrandt to win the belt and the defeated him a second time in an immediate rematch. Before Dillashaw squares off with Cejudo, take a look back at his title defense against Garbrandt at UFC 227 last August.

TRENDING > Rose Namajunas Returns to Face Jessica Andrade at UFC 237 in Brazil

Tune in to MMAWeekly.com on Saturday, Jan. 19, for full UFC Fight Night: Cejudo vs. Dillashaw Live Results and Fight Stats. The first bout is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. PT with Cejudo vs. Dillashaw finishing out the night.

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

Popular in the Community

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 231: Toronto
UFC on FOX 31: Milwaukee
UFC 232: Las Vegas
UFC on ESPN+ 1: Brooklyn
UFC 233: Anaheim
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA