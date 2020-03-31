Watch Tito Ortiz plaster Alberto Del Rio in their Combate Americas headliner: fight video

HOT OFF THE WIRE
March 31, 2020
Tito “The Huntington Beach Bad Boy” Ortiz and Alberto Del Rio entered La Jaula ready to put on a show in the main event fight of the night. Relive all the action here from their battle.

Ortiz, a UFC Hall of Famer, retired after losing to Forrest Griffin and UFC 148. He returned a couple years later to fight for Bellator, where he went 3-1, ending his promotional stint with a win over Chael Sonnen and again entering retirement in 2017.

In 2019, Ortiz was lured out of retirement once again for a third fight with UFC rival Chuck “the Iceman” Liddell under the Golden Boy Promotions banner. Having lost their first two bouts, Ortiz returned with a vengeance in their trilogy bout, knocking Liddell out late in the first round.

The Liddell fight was supposed to have been one and done, but Ortiz felt too good to quit again, so he inked a deal with Combate Americas, anchoring the promotion’s first pay-per-view effort opposite Del Rio, a former WWE champion and MMA fighter.

Watch the full fight from Tito Ortiz vs. Alberto Del Rio’s pay-per-view headlining Combate Americas bout.

TRENDING > Tito Ortiz vindicated, Combate Americas victory over Alberto Del Rio reinstated

(Courtesy of Combate Americas)

