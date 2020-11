Watch Thiago Santos light heavyweight debut opposite Eryk Anders ahead of UFC Vegas 13

Rewatch Thiago Santos’s UFC light heavyweight debut, when he got the better of Eryk Anders in their headlining bout from 2018.

Santos squares off with Glover Teixeira in the UFC Vegas 13 headliner on Saturday at The Apex in Las Vegas.

(Video courtesy of UFC)

