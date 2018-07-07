Watch The Ultimate Fighter 27 Finale Post-Fight Press Conference Following The Event

(Courtesy of UFC)

Watch The Ultimate Fighter: Undefeated Finale Post-fight Press Conference streaming live following tonight’s event at the Pearl Theatre in Las Vegas.

TRENDING > The Ultimate Fighter 27 Finale Full Results and Live Fight Stats

Tune in to MMAWeekly.com on Saturday, July 7, for full UFC 226: Miocic vs. Cormier live results. The first UFC 226 bout is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT. The main event features UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic putting his belt on the line against light heavyweight titleholder Daniel Cormier.