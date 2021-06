UFC Vegas 29 Face-offs | Video

The athletes competing on Saturday’s UFC Vegas 29 fight card officially weighed in on Friday morning at UFC Apex in Las Vegas. Shortly after the fighters hit the scales, they faced off with their opponents.

UFC Vegas 29 is headlined by a featherweight bout between no. 4 ranked Chan Sung Jung and no. 8 ranked Dan Ige in a bout with implications in the 145-pound division.

UFC Vegas 29 Weigh-in Results and Video

