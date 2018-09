Watch the UFC Sao Paulo Ceremonial Weigh-in, Live at 5 pm ET

(Courtesy of UFC)

Watch as the UFC Fight Night 137 athletes step on the scale at Friday’s ceremonial weigh-in to make Saturday’s bouts in Sao Paulo, Brazil, official. The weigh-in is live at 5 p.m. ET / 2 p.m. PT.

