Watch the UFC on ESPN+ 1 Press Conference, Live on Thursday at 2 PM ET

&lt;span style=”display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;” data-mce-type=”bookmark” class=”mce_SELRES_start”&gt;﻿&lt;/span&gt;

(Courtesy of UFC)

Ahead of the UFC’s anticipated debut on ESPN+, the UFC will hold a press conference with Dana White, Henry Cejudo, TJ Dillashaw, Alex Hernandez, and Donald Cerrone. The press conference streams live on MMAWeekly.com on Thursday at 2 p.m. ET / 11 a.m. PT.

Bantamweight champion TJ Dillashaw drops down to the flyweight division to challenge titleholder Henry Cejudo in the fight card’s main event at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York on Saturday.

TRENDING > TJ Dillashaw Willing to Defend Both Belts if He Wins UFC Flyweight Title

Tune in to MMAWeekly.com on Saturday, Jan. 19, for full UFC Fight Night: Cejudo vs. Dillashaw Live Results and Fight Stats. The first bout is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. PT with Cejudo vs. Dillashaw finishing out the night.