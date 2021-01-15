HOT OFF THE WIRE
Watch the UFC on ABC 1: Holloway vs. Kattar cold open video

January 15, 2021
The Ultimate Fighting Championship kicks off 2021 in a big way with its return to broadcast television.

UFC Fight Island 7 (also known as UFC on ABC 1) will air on the ABC broadcast network. ABC and UFC broadcast partner ESPN are both owned by The Walt Disney company.

UFC’s return to network television is also its return to Fight Island in Abu Dhabi, which kicks off its 2021 schedule of events.

Former featherweight champion Max Holloway headlines the UFC Fight Island 7 fight card opposite rising contender Calvin Kattar. The event also features longtime veterans Carlos Condit and Matt Brown in the co-main event, as they each near the end of their respective careers.

Check out the UFC on ABC 1: Holloway vs. Kattar cold open that UFC president Dana White tweeted on Thursday.

