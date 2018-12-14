Watch the UFC on FOX 31 Weigh-in, Live, Friday at 6 PM ET

(Courtesy of UFC)

Watch the UFC on FOX 31: Lee vs. Iaquinta 2 Ceremonial Weigh-in streaming live on Friday, Dec. 14, from Milwaukee at 6 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. PT.

Lightweights Al Iaquinta and Kevin Lee headline the 13-bout fight card in a rematch. The two first met at UFC 169 in February 2014. It was Lee’s octagon debut. Iaquinta handed Lee his first career loss and Lee is looking for redemption.

Tune in to MMAWeekly.com on Saturday, Dec. 15, for full UFC on FOX 31 Live Results: Lee vs. Iaquinta 2. The early prelim results begin at 3:30 p.m. ET / 12:30 p.m. PT. Kevin Lee and Al Iaquinta headline the UFC on FOX 31 fight card with a five-round lightweight main event rematch.