Watch the UFC London: Volkov vs. Aspinall Ceremonial Weigh-in Live

March 18, 2022
The athletes competing on Saturday’s UFC Fight Night 204 fight card at The O2 Arena in London, officially weighed in on Friday and will face off with their opponents at the ceremonial weigh-in.

The 12-bout fight card is headlined heavyweights Alexander Volkov and Tom Aspinall. Volkov (34-9) enters Saturday’s main event ranked No. 6 in the heavyweight division. His three UFC losses have been to the top contenders in the weight class. Aspinall (11-2) is riding seven-fight winning streak, is ranked No. 11, and is undefeated inside the octagon.

(Video Courtesy of UFC)

