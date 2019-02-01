Watch the UFC Fortaleza: Assuncao vs. Moraes 2 Weigh-in Live at 4 PM ET

HOT OFF THE WIRE
February 1, 2019
(Courtesy of UFC)

Watch the UFC Fortaleza Ceremonial Weigh-in live on Friday at 4 p.m. ET. Bantamweight contenders Raphael Assuncao faces Marlon Moraes in a rematch in the fight card’s main event on Saturday.

Tune in to MMAWeekly.com on Saturday for full UFC Fight Night: Assuncao vs. Moraes 2 Live Results. Assuncao and Moraes headlines the fight card, while former featherweight champion Jose Aldo meets Renato Moicano in the co-main event.

