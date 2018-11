Watch the UFC Buenos Aires Post-Fight Press Conference Live Following the Event

(Courtesy of UFC)

Watch the UFC Fight Night 140 post-fight press conference streaming live from Buenos Aires, Argentina following tonight’s event. Welterweights Neil Magny and Santiago Ponzinibbio headlined the promotion’s first trip to Argentina.

RELATED > UFC Buenos Aires Results: Magny vs. Ponzinibbio (Full Results and Live Fight Stats)