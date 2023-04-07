HOT OFF THE WIRE

featuredWatch the UFC 287 Ceremonial Weigh-in Live from Miami

Dana White unveils BMF belt for UFC 244

featuredJorge Masvidal willing to put ‘BMF Belt’ on the line again

featuredUFC 287 Weigh-In Results and Video: Title fight officially set

Israel Adesanya UFC 287 Pre Fight Press Conference

featuredIsrael Adesanya: ‘F**k the belt, I’m coming for his head’

Watch the UFC 287 Ceremonial Weigh-in Live from Miami

April 7, 2023
NoNo Comments

Watch the UFC 287: Pereira vs Adesanya 2 Ceremonial Weigh-in at 4pm ET / 1pm PT streaming live from Miami, Florida.

The event takes place at the Miami-Dade Arena and his headlined by a middleweight title rematch between champion Alex Pereira and former titleholder Israel Adesanya. Adesanya weighed in at 184.5. Pereira tipped the scales at an even 185. 

In the co-main event, ‘BMF’ champion Jorge Masvidal takes on No. 5 ranked Gilbert Burns in a welterweight clash that could have major implications in the 170-pound division title picture. Burns officially weighed in at 170 pounds while Masvidal weighed 171. 

UFC 287 Weigh-In Results and Video: Title fight officially set

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

MMA Hot Topics

Hot Sauce

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Videos
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Living a Stout Life
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
MMA Linker