Watch the UFC 287 Ceremonial Weigh-in Live from Miami

Watch the UFC 287: Pereira vs Adesanya 2 Ceremonial Weigh-in at 4pm ET / 1pm PT streaming live from Miami, Florida.

The event takes place at the Miami-Dade Arena and his headlined by a middleweight title rematch between champion Alex Pereira and former titleholder Israel Adesanya. Adesanya weighed in at 184.5. Pereira tipped the scales at an even 185.

In the co-main event, ‘BMF’ champion Jorge Masvidal takes on No. 5 ranked Gilbert Burns in a welterweight clash that could have major implications in the 170-pound division title picture. Burns officially weighed in at 170 pounds while Masvidal weighed 171.

UFC 287 Weigh-In Results and Video: Title fight officially set