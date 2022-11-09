UFC 281 Pre-fight Press Conference Video

Watch the UFC 281: Pre-Fight Press Conference live on Wednesday at 6 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. PT featuring main card fighters Israel Adesanya, Alex Pereira, Carla Esparza, Zhang Weili and more!

UFC 281 takes place on Saturday at Madison Square Garden in New York City and is headlined by two world title bouts. Middleweight champion Israel Adesanya faces familiar foe Alex Pereira in the fight card’s main event. In the co-main event, two-time strawweight champion Carla Esparza puts her belt on the line against former titleholder Zhang Weili.

(Video Courtesy of UFC)

