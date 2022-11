Watch the UFC 281 Post-Fight Press Conference Streaming Live from New York City

Following Saturday’s UFC 281 Pay-Per-View event at Madison Square Garden in New York City, the big winners and UFC president Dana White will field questions from the media during the post-fight press conference.

The event is headlined by two world title bouts. In the main event, middleweight champion Israel Adesanya takes on Alex Pereira. In the co-main event, strawweight champion Carla Esparza faces former titleholder Zhang Weili.

