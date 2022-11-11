HOT OFF THE WIRE

featuredUFC 281 Ceremonial Weigh-in Video: Carla Esparza vs. Zhang Weili

featuredUFC 281 Ceremonial Weigh-in Video: Dustin Poirier vs. Michael Chandler

featuredUFC 281 Ceremonial Weigh-in Video

featuredUFC 281 Co-Main Event Weigh-in Video: Carla Esparza vs. Zhang Weili

UFC 281 Ceremonial Weigh-in Video

November 11, 2022
NoNo Comments

Watch the UFC 281: Adesanya vs. Pereira Ceremonial Weigh-in that took place at Radio City Music Hall in New York City on Friday.

The 14-bout fight card is headlined by two world title bouts. In the main event, middleweight champion Israel Adesanya puts his title on the line against familiar kickboxing foe Alex Pereira. In the co-main event, two-time women’s strawweight champion Carla Esparza faces former titleholder Zhang Weili.

The event also features a lightweight bout with heavy implications. Former interim champion and No. 2 ranked contender Dustin Poirier takes on No. 5 ranked Michael Chandler in a matchup that promises excitement.

UFC 281 Ceremonial Weigh-in Video

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Videos
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Living a Stout Life
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
MMA Linker