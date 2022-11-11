UFC 281 Ceremonial Weigh-in Video

Watch the UFC 281: Adesanya vs. Pereira Ceremonial Weigh-in that took place at Radio City Music Hall in New York City on Friday.

The 14-bout fight card is headlined by two world title bouts. In the main event, middleweight champion Israel Adesanya puts his title on the line against familiar kickboxing foe Alex Pereira. In the co-main event, two-time women’s strawweight champion Carla Esparza faces former titleholder Zhang Weili.

The event also features a lightweight bout with heavy implications. Former interim champion and No. 2 ranked contender Dustin Poirier takes on No. 5 ranked Michael Chandler in a matchup that promises excitement.

