UFC 280 Post-fight Press Conference Video

Following UFC 280, the big winners, UFC president Dana White, and other marquee names fielded questions from the media during the post-fight press conference.

Former lightweight champion Charles Oliveira and Islam Makhachev met in the fight card’s main event with the vacant 155-pound title on the line. Makhachev tapped Oliveira out in the second round to capture the title.

In the co-main event, Aljamain Sterling faced former two-time titleholder T.J. Dillashaw. Dillashaw dislocated his shoulder early in the first round and Sterling dominated him before securing the finish.

(Video Courtesy of UFC)

