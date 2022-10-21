UFC 280 Ceremonial Weigh-in Video: Intense Face-offs

The UFC 280: Oliveira vs Makhachev Ceremonial Weigh-in took place in Abu Dhabi on Friday ahead of Saturday’s fight card.

UFC 280 features two world title bouts. The vacant lightweight title is on the line in the main event as former champion Charles Oliveira takes on Islam Makhachev. In the co-main, bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling faces former two-time titleholder T.J. Dillashaw. Also on the fight card, former bantamweight champ Petr Yan faces rising star Sean O’Malley.

UFC 280 Ceremonial Weigh-in Video

(Video Courtesy of UFC)

UFC 280 Official Weigh-in Results

Main Card

Charles Oliveira (154.5) vs. Islam Makhachev (154.5)

Aljamain Sterling (135) vs. T.J. Dillashaw (135)

Petr Yan (136) vs. Sean O’Malley (135.5)

Beneil Dariush (156) vs. Mateusz Gamrot (156)

Katlyn Chookagian (127.5)* vs. Manon Fiorot (125.5)

Preliminary Card

Belal Muhammad (170) vs. Sean Brady (171)

Makhmud Muradov (185.5) vs. Caio Borralho (186)

Volkan Oezdemir (206) vs. Nikita Krylov (206)

Abubakar Nurmagomedov (170.5) vs Gadzhi Omargadzhiev (171)

Armen Petrosyan (186) vs. AJ Dobson (185)

Muhammad Mokaev (126) vs. Malcolm Gordon (126)

Karol Rosa (135) vs. Lina Lansberg (135)

* missed weight