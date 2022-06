Watch the UFC 278 Salt Lake City Press Conference featuring Dana White Live

UFC president Dana White will appear at a press conference in Salt Lake City, Utah to discuss the upcoming UFC 278 event at the Vivint Arena.

UFC 278 takes place on August 20 and is headlined by a welterweight title bout between champion Kamaru Usman and No. 2 ranked Leon Edwards.

