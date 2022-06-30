HOT OFF THE WIRE

UFC 276: Adesanya vs. Cannonier Pre-fight Press Conference Video

June 30, 2022
Watch the UFC 276: Pre-Fight Press Conference featuring main card fighters Israel Adesanya, Jared Cannonier, Alexander Volkanovski, Max Holloway, Sean O’Malley, Pedro Munhoz and more.

UFC 276 takes place on Saturday at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas and features two world title bouts. Middleweight champion Israel Adesanya puts his title on the line in the main event against No. 2 ranked contender Jared Cannonier. In the co-main event, featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski faces former titleholder Max Holloway in a trilogy bout.

UFC 276 Pre-fight Press Conference Video

