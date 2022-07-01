UFC 276: Adesanya vs. Cannonier Ceremonial Weigh-in Video

The athletes competing on Saturday’s UFC 276 fight card participated in the event’s ceremonial weigh-ins on Friday afternoon in Las Vegas.

UFC 276 takes place at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas and features two world title bouts. Middleweight champion Israel Adesanya puts his title on the line in the main event against No. 2 ranked contender Jared Cannonier. In the co-main event, featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski faces former titleholder Max Holloway in a trilogy bout.

UFC 276 Weigh-in Results and Video

