Watch the UFC 273 Pre-fight Press Conference Live at 5 p.m. ET

April 7, 2022
Watch the UFC 273: Pre-Fight Press Conference live at 5pm ET / 2pm PT featuring main card fighters Alexander Volkanovski, ‘The Korean Zombie’ Chan Sung Jung, Aljamain Sterling, Petr Yan, Gilbert Burns, Khamzat Chimaev and UFC President Dana White.

UFC 273 takes place on Saturday at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Fla., and features two championship bouts. Sterling and interim bantamweight champion Yan rematch in a title unification match in the fight card’s co-main event while featherweight champion Volkanovski puts his title on the line against Jung in the featured bout.

