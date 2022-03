UFC 272: Covington vs. Masvidal Press Conference Video

The UFC 272: Pre-Fight Press Conference took place on Thursday featuring main card fighters Colby Covington, Jorge Masvidal and UFC President Dana White.

UFC 272 takes place on Saturday at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Covington and Masvidal, former teammates and training partners turned bitter rivals, headline the fight card.

Joe Rogan returns to commentary booth for UFC 272 on Saturday

