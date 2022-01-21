HOT OFF THE WIRE
UFC 270 Pre-fight Press Conference Video

January 20, 2022
Watch the UFC 270: Pre-fight Press Conference featuring main card fighters Francis Ngannou, Ciryl Gane, Brandon Moreno, Deiveson Figueiredo and UFC President Dana White.

UFC 270 takes place on Saturday at the Honda Center in Anaheim, Calif. and is the first UFC Pay-Per-View of the year. In the main event, heavyweight champion Ngannou faces interim titleholder Ciryl Gane while flyweight champion Moreno meets former titleholder Figueiredo in a trilogy bout in the main event.

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

