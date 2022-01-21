UFC 270: Ngannou vs. Gane Ceremonial Weigh-in Video

The athletes competing on Saturday’s UFC 270 fight card participated in the event’s ceremonial weigh-ins on Friday in Anaheim, California.

It’s the fight promotion’s first PPV event of the year and features two world title bouts. A heavyweight title unification bout between champion Francis Ngannou and undefeated interim titleholder Ciryl Gane headline the fight card at the Honda Center.

In the co-main event, flyweight champion Brandon Moreno faces former titleholder Deiveson Figueiredo in a championship trilogy match.

