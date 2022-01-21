HOT OFF THE WIRE

featuredUFC 270 Official Weigh-in Results and Video: Both Title Fights Officially Set

Nate Diaz and Dana White

featuredDana White responds to Nate Diaz: ‘He’ll get a fight when the time comes’

Dana White at UFC 259

featuredDana White: ‘I don’t hate Jake Paul’

featuredFrancis Ngannou vs Ciryl Gane UFC 270 Press Conference Face-off Video

UFC 270: Ngannou vs. Gane Ceremonial Weigh-in Video

January 21, 2022
NoNo Comments

The athletes competing on Saturday’s UFC 270 fight card participated in the event’s ceremonial weigh-ins on Friday in Anaheim, California. 

It’s the fight promotion’s first PPV event of the year and features two world title bouts. A heavyweight title unification bout between champion Francis Ngannou and undefeated interim titleholder Ciryl Gane headline the fight card at the Honda Center.

In the co-main event, flyweight champion Brandon Moreno faces former titleholder Deiveson Figueiredo in a championship trilogy match.

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

Jake Paul lays Tyron Woodley out cold!

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 235: Jones vs Smith
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA