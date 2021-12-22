Watch the UFC 269 commentator booth reactions | Video

Where were you when Julianna Peña upset Amanda Nunes in the UFC 269: Oliveira vs Poirier co-main event on Dec. 11 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas? Watch Jon Anik, Daniel Cormier and Joe Rogan‘s reactions to a night full of crazy performances.

In the UFC 269 main event, Charle Oliveira successfully defended his lightweight title against former interim champion Dustin Poirier.

(Video Courtesy of UFC)

