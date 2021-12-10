HOT OFF THE WIRE

UFC 269: Oliveira vs. Poirier Ceremonial Weigh-in Video

December 10, 2021
The athletes competing on Saturday’s UFC 269 fight card weighed in during the ceremonial weigh-ins Friday afternoon.

UFC 269 takes place on Saturday at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The stacked fight card is headlined by two world title bouts. In the main event, lightweight champion Charles Oliveira puts his title on the line for the first time against former interim titleholder and top contender Dustin Poirier. In the co-main event, Julianna Pena challenges women’s pound-for-pound queen Amanda Nunes for the women’s bantamweight crown.

