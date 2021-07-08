HOT OFF THE WIRE

featuredDustin Poirier vs. Conor McGregor Face-Off: McGregor kicks Poirier | UFC 264 Press Conference

Nick Diaz

featuredDana White confrims Nick Diaz-Robbie Lawler in the works for this Fall

featuredNSAC rules not to discipline boxers, MMA fighters for marijuana use

featuredGilbert Burns: ‘Nate Diaz would be easy money’ | UFC 264 Media Day

Watch the UFC 264 Pre-fight Press Conference Live

July 8, 2021
NoNo Comments

The two athletes competing in Saturday’s UFC 264 main event, Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor, along with UFC president Dana White will participate in the pre-fight press conference on Thursday.

The the UFC 264: Pre-fight Press Conference streams live on Thursday at 8pm ET / 5pm PT from Las Vegas.

Conor McGregor on trilogy bout with Dustin Poirier: “It’s gonna be a butchering.”

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

Dustin Poirier explains his decision to fight Conor McGregor a third time instead of fighting for the title

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 235: Jones vs Smith
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA