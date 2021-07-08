Watch the UFC 264 Pre-fight Press Conference Live

The two athletes competing in Saturday’s UFC 264 main event, Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor, along with UFC president Dana White will participate in the pre-fight press conference on Thursday.

The the UFC 264: Pre-fight Press Conference streams live on Thursday at 8pm ET / 5pm PT from Las Vegas.

Conor McGregor on trilogy bout with Dustin Poirier: “It’s gonna be a butchering.”

Dustin Poirier explains his decision to fight Conor McGregor a third time instead of fighting for the title