Watch the UFC 264: Poirier vs. McGregor 3 Media Day Live

Most of the athletes competing on Saturday’s UFC 264: Poirier vs. McGregor 3 pay-per-view event will field questions from the media on Wednesday during the UFC 264 Media Day.

Co-headliners Stephen Thompson and Gilbert Burns as well as Sean O’Malley, Greg Hardy and more are expected to participate in the media event.

UFC 264 takes place on July 10 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas and is headlined by the trilogy match between top lightweight contender Dustin Poirier and former two-division champion Conor McGregor.

Dustin Poirier explains his decision to fight Conor McGregor a third time instead of fighting for the title

