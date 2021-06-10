Watch the UFC 263 Pre-fight Press Conference LIVE

Watch the UFC 263: Pre-fight Press Conference live on Thursday at 7pm ET / 4pm PT featuring Israel Adesanya, Marvin Vettori, Deiveson Figueiredo, Brandon Moreno, Leon Edwards, Nate Diaz and UFC President Dana White.

UFC 263 takes place at Gila River Arena in Glendale, Ariz. and features two world title rematches. In the main event, middleweight champion Israel Adesanya faces Marvin Vettori a second time while featherweight champion Deiveson meets Brandon Moreno.

Israel Adesanya calls Marvin Vettori ‘delusional’ for believing he won their first fight

