Watch the UFC 263 Ceremonial Weigh-in Live

The fighters competing on Saturday’s UFC 263: Adesanya vs. Vettori 2 fight card officially weighed in on Friday morning, but will participate in the ceremonial weigh-ins in front of fans Friday afternoon at 7pm ET / 4pm PT.

UFC 263 takes place at Gila River Arena in Glendale, Ariz. and features two world title rematches. In the main event, middleweight champion Israel Adesanya faces Marvin Vettori a second time while featherweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo and Brandon Moreno run it back in the co-main event.

Also featured on the fight card is a five-round welterweight bout between no. 3 ranked contender Leon Edwards and Nate Diaz.

Nate Diaz puffs weed at UFC 263 Pre-fight Press Conference | Video

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)