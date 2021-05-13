Watch the UFC 262 Pre-fight Press Conference Live

Watch the UFC 262: Pre-fight Press Conference live on Thursday at 5pm ET / 2 pm PT featuring Charles Oliveira, Michael Chandler, Tony Ferguson, Beneil Dariush and UFC President Dana White.

UFC 262: Oliveira vs. Chandler takes place at Toyota Center in Houston, Texas on May 15 in front of a capacity crowd. Lightweight contenders Charles Oliveira and Michael Chandler meet in the fight card’s main event for the vacant 155-pound title. In the co-main event former interim lightweight champion Tony Ferguson looks to bounce back after two consecutive losses against Beneil Dariush.

