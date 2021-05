UFC 262 ceremonial weigh-in video

UFC 262 will crown a new lightweight champion following the retirement of Khabib Nurmagomedov. Top contender Charles Oliveira squares off with former Bellator champion Michael Chandler in the main event. Fellow lightweight contenders Tony Ferguson and Beneil Dariush meet in the UFC 262 co-main event.

Watch the fighters competing on Saturday’s fight card weigh-in during the ceremonial weigh-in at Toyota Center in Houston, Texas.

