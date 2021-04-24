Watch the UFC 261: Usman vs Masvidal II cold open

UFC 261 takes place at VyStar Veterans Arena in Jacksonville, Fla., in front of a sold out crowd and features three title fights. In the main event, welterweight champion Kamaru Usman faces Jorge Masvidal in a rematch. In the co-main event, women’s strawweight champion Zhang Weili takes on former champion Rose Namajunas while women’s flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko meets former strawweight champion Jessica Andrade.

Check out the cold open for the event.

UFC 261 live results: Kamaru Usman vs. Jorge Masvidal II

(Courtesy of UFC)

UFC 261 Weigh-In: Kamaru Usman and Jorge Masvidal

UFC 261 Weigh-In: Zhang Weili and Rose Namajunas

UFC 261 Weigh-In: Valentina Shevchenko and Jessica Andrade

