Watch the UFC 25th Anniversary Press Conference in Los Angeles at 4:30 ET

(Courtesy of UFC)

UFC President Dana White, and more than a dozen fighters competing in upcoming events, will participate in a special press conference in celebration of the organization’s 25th anniversary season on Friday, August 3rd at The Orpheum Theatre in Los Angeles. The press conference kicks off at 1:30pm PT / 4:30pm ET.

