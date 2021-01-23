HOT OFF THE WIRE
Watch the UFC 257: Poirier vs. McGregor 2 cold open ahead of the fights

January 23, 2021
Conor McGregor returns in UFC 257 Cold Open

If you weren’t already excited enough for Conor McGregor’s return to the Octagon, check out the UFC 257 Cold Open that will be shown on Saturday night when the pay-per-view goes live.

UFC 257 takes place on Saturday, Jan. 23, in Abu Dhabi, where Conor McGregor rematches Dustin Poirier in the main event. Former Bellator champion Michael Chandler makes his promotional debut in the UFC 257 co-main event opposite Dan Hooker.

UFC 257: Poirier vs. McGregor 2 Live Results

UFC 257: Dustin Poirier vs. Conor McGregor preview show

