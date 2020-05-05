Watch the UFC 249: Ferguson vs. Gaethje pay-per-view cold open video

In anticipation of the UFC’s return, check out the cold open for UFC 249: FERGUSON vs. GAETHJE.

(Video courtesy of UFC)

UFC returns with one of the most stacked cards in recent history, set to be headlined by a bout guaranteed to deliver fireworks as No. 1 ranked lightweight contender Tony Ferguson and No. 4 ranked Justin Gaethje battle for the interim championship. In the co-main event, Henry Cejudo intends to prove that he is the greatest UFC bantamweight champion of all time as he looks to defeat multiple-time title holder Dominick Cruz.

This will be the first of three events taking place at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida on May 9, 13 and 16 respectively, future cards will be announced at a later date. These events will be closed to the public and will be produced with only essential personnel in attendance.

