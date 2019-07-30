Watch the UFC 240: Holloway vs. Edgar highlights in slow-motion

HOT OFF THE WIRE
July 30, 2019
(Courtesy of UFC)

Max Holloway rebounded from a loss at lightweight to continue his dominance over the UFC featherweight division at UFC 240: Holloway vs. Edgar.

The Hawaiian champion had to go all five rounds, but took a clear unanimous decision over former lightweight titleholder Frankie Edgar. 

The UFC 240 co-main event, saw Cris Cyborg route a tough Felicia Spencer in the final fight of Cyborg’s UFC contract in what could be her final fight in the Octagon following a rocky relationship with UFC president Dana White.

Check out the highlights from UFC 240: Holloway vs. Edgar caught in stunning super slow-motion.

