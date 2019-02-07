Watch the UFC 234 Pre-Fight Press Conference Live, Thursday at 9 PM ET

(Courtesy of UFC)

Ahead of UFC 234: Whittaker vs Gastelum, the UFC will hold a press conference featuring Dana White, Robert Whittaker, Kelvin Gastelum, Israel Adesanya, and Anderson Silva. The press conference begins at 9 p.m. ET on Thursday. Tune in and hear what the marquee fighters have to say about their upcoming fights.

Tune in Saturday, Feb. 9 (across North America, Feb. 10 local time in Melbourne), for full UFC 234: Whittaker vs. Gastelum Live Results.