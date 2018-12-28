Watch the UFC 232 Ceremonial Weigh-in Live at 7 PM ET

HOT OFF THE WIRE
December 28, 2018
(Courtesy of UFC)

Watch the UFC 232: Jones vs Gustafsson Ceremonial Weigh-in streaming live from Inglewood, California at 7 p.m. ET.

Saturday’s event is headlined by two title fights.  Former light heavyweight champion Jon Jones returns to the octagon to face Alexander Gustafsson in a rematch in the main event, while women’s bantamweight titleholder Amanda Nunes goes up a division to challenge featherweight champ Cris Cyborg in the co-main event.

Tune in to MMAWeekly.com for full UFC 232: Jones vs. Gustafsson 2 Live Results on Saturday, Dec. 29. The first bout is scheduled to begin at 6:15 p.m. ET / 3:15 p.m. PT from Los Angeles. Jon Jones vs. Alexander Gustafsson headlines in a battle for the light heavyweight belt, while Cris Cyborg puts her featherweight title on the line against bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes.

