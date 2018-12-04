Watch the UFC 231 Pre-Fight Press Conference Live, Wednesday at 5 PM ET

(Courtesy of UFC)

Ahead of their championship fights at UFC 231 in Toronto, UFC will host a live press conference with Max Holloway, Brian Ortega, Valentina Shevchenko, Joanna Jedrzejczyk and Dana White. They’ll field questions from the media on Wednesday at 5 p.m. ET.

Tune in to MMAWeekly.com for full UFC 231: Holloway vs. Ortega live results on Saturday, Dec. 8. The first bout is slated to begin at 6:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 p.m. PT, and we’ll have live results and fight stats throughout the event.