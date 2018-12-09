Watch the UFC 231 Post-Fight Press Conference Live Following the Event

(Courtesy of UFC)

Following tonight’s UFC 231: Holloway vs. Ortega pay-per-view event the big winners from the fight card will field questions from the media at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Canada.

