Watch the UFC 231: Holloway vs. Ortega Weigh-in Live at 6 PM ET

December 7, 2018
Watch the UFC 231: Holloway vs Ortega Ceremonial Weigh-in LIVE on Friday, Dec. 7 at 6 pm ET/3 pm PT. The event features two title fights as featherweight champion Max Holloway faces Brian Ortega in the fight card’s main event and former strawweight champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk takes on Valentina Shevchenko for the vacant flyweight title.

Tune in to MMAWeekly.com for full UFC 231: Holloway vs. Ortega live results on Saturday, Dec. 8. The first bout is slated to begin at 6:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 p.m. PT, and we’ll have live results and fight stats throughout the event.

               

