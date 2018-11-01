Watch the UFC 230: Cormier vs. Lewis Ceremonial Weigh-in Live, Friday at 6 PM ET



Watch the UFC 230: Cormier vs Lewis Ceremonial Weigh-in LIVE on Friday, November 2nd at 6 p.m. ET. Heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier puts his title on the line for the first time in the fight card’s main event against hard hitting Derrick Lewis. In the co-main event, former middleweight champion Chris Weidman takes on the dangerous Jacare Souza.

UFC 230: Cormier vs. Lewis takes place on Saturday at the famed Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Tune in Saturday, Nov. 3, for UFC 230: Cormier vs. Lewis Full Live Results. The first bout is slated to begin at 6:15 p.m. ET / 3:15 p.m. PT.