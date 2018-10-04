Watch the UFC 229 Pre-Fight Press Conference Live at 6 PM ET

(Courtesy of UFC)

Watch the UFC 229 Pre-fight Press Conference on Thursday, October 4th at 6 p.m. ET, featuring UFC president Dana White, lightweight champ Khabib Nurmagomedov, and “The Notorious” Conor McGregor in Las Vegas.

