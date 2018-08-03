Watch the UFC 227 Weigh-In Live at 6 PM ET

(Courtesy of UFC)

Watch the UFC 227: Dillashaw vs. Garbrandt ceremonial weigh-in streaming live from Los Angeles at 6 p.m. ET. Two title fights headline Saturday’s fight card at the Staples Center. Bantamweight champion TJ Dillashaw faces bitter rival and former teammate Cody Garbrandt in a rematch in the main event while flyweight titleholder Demetrious Johnson puts his title on the line in a rematch against Henry Cejudo in the fight card’s co-main event.

