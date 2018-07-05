Watch the UFC 226 Pre-Fight Press Conference Live at 6 PM ET

<span data-mce-type=”bookmark” style=”display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;” class=”mce_SELRES_start”>﻿</span>

(Courtesy of UFC)

Ahead of UFC 226, UFC will be holding a press conference featuring Dana White and the four athletes competing in main and co-main events at UFC 226: Miocic vs Cormier.

Tune in to MMAWeekly.com on Friday, July 6, for the full TUF 27 Finale live results, and again Saturday, July 7, for full UFC 226: Miocic vs. Cormier live results. The first UFC 226 bout is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT. The main event features UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic putting his belt on the line against light heavyweight titleholder Daniel Cormier.