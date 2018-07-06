Watch the UFC 226: Miocic vs. Cormier Ceremonial Weigh-In Live at 6 PM ET

(Courtesy of UFC)

Watch the UFC 226: Miocic vs Cormier weigh-in streaming live at 6 p.m. ET from Las Vegas. Stipe Miocic puts his heavyweight title on the line against light heavyweight champ Daniel Cormier in Saturday’s main event at T-Mobile Arena.

Tune in to MMAWeekly.com on Friday, July 6, for the full TUF 27 Finale live results, and again Saturday, July 7, for full UFC 226: Miocic vs. Cormier live results. The first UFC 226 bout is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT. The main event features UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic putting his belt on the line against light heavyweight titleholder Daniel Cormier.