Watch the top finishes by Saturday’s UFC Singapore fighters

(Courtesy of UFC)

Ahead of Saturday’s fights in Singapore, watch some of the athletes getting ready to compete, as they land some of the top finishes of their UFC careers.

UFC on ESPN+ 20 features a pivotal welterweight showdown between former title contender Demian Maia and former Bellator and ONE champion Ben Askren. Who will take the next step toward a title shot and who will slip closer to retirement?

TRENDING > Dana White lays out plans for Conor McGregor and Frankie Edgar… separately

Tune in to MMAWeekly.com for full UFC on ESPN+ 20: Maia vs. Askren live results on Saturday from Singapore. Note: due to the time zone difference with the event being in Singapore, the live results begin early Saturday morning, beginning at 5 a.m. ET / 2 a.m. PT.