HOT OFF THE WIRE

featuredAljamain Sterling responds to T.J. Dillashaw: ‘Who TF have you beaten?’

featuredT.J. Dillashaw on Aljamain Sterling: ‘He ain’t gonna be champ for much longer’

Jon Jones UFC 247 Embedded Episode 1

featuredJon Jones willing to wait a few months for the ‘absolute best’ Stipe Miocic

Joe Rogan - podcast

featuredJoe Rogan thinks Mike Tyson punch victim ‘probably earned it’

Watch the Top 10 Featherweight Knockouts in UFC History | Video

April 27, 2022
NoNo Comments

Take a look back at some of the top knockouts in the history of the UFC’s featherweight division.

The list includes the biggest names in the division’s past and present. Knees, elbows, uppercuts, and acrobatic kicks caused sudden ends in some of the biggest matches in the history of the weight class.

Do you agree with the list? What should have been added, or left out? Check out the video below.

T.J. Dillashaw on Aljamain Sterling: ‘He ain’t gonna be champ for much longer’

(Video Courtesy of UFC)

Jon Jones willing to wait a few months for the ‘absolute best’ Stipe Miocic

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

UFC 273 Fight of the Night: Khamzat Chimaev and Gilbert Burns

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 235: Jones vs Smith
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA