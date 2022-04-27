Watch the Top 10 Featherweight Knockouts in UFC History | Video

Take a look back at some of the top knockouts in the history of the UFC’s featherweight division.

The list includes the biggest names in the division’s past and present. Knees, elbows, uppercuts, and acrobatic kicks caused sudden ends in some of the biggest matches in the history of the weight class.

Do you agree with the list? What should have been added, or left out? Check out the video below.

T.J. Dillashaw on Aljamain Sterling: ‘He ain’t gonna be champ for much longer’

(Video Courtesy of UFC)

Jon Jones willing to wait a few months for the ‘absolute best’ Stipe Miocic